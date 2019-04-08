Asia - Top stories
NNA Asia headlines for Monday, April 8
2019/4/8 14:58
--Japanese rice snacks maker Kameda to start producing in India after testing market
--Sojitz and four other Japanese firms to invest in German wpd offshore wind power project in Taiwan
--Myanmar approves Japan’s Dai-ich Life and four other foreign insurers to run wholly owned units
--Central banks of Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand set up local currency settlement pact to reduce FX costs and dollar dependence
--Japan’s DroneFund invests in Malaysia’s Aerodyne global drone service