Asia - Top stories

NNA Asia headlines for Monday, April 8

--Japanese rice snacks maker Kameda to start producing in India after testing market

--Sojitz and four other Japanese firms to invest in German wpd offshore wind power project in Taiwan

--Myanmar approves Japan’s Dai-ich Life and four other foreign insurers to run wholly owned units

--Central banks of Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand set up local currency settlement pact to reduce FX costs and dollar dependence

--Japan’s DroneFund invests in Malaysia’s Aerodyne global drone service

