NNA Asia headlines for Thursday, April 4
2019/4/4 11:13
--Panasonic Vietnam sales top $1 billion in 2018 on strong domestic demand for washers and refrigerators
--Panasonic Vietnam to sell more air conditioner-cleaners to offices, hotels, hospitals and high-end homes
--High debt and pre-election caution push down India FY18 capex plans to 14-year low of 9.5 trillion rupees ($139 billion)
--Japan minister wants cash-strapped LCD maker Japan Display to continue seeking funds from Taiwan, China firms
--Japanese hamburger chain Mos Food picks new Thai partner KCE Electronics CEO to expand stores from 8 to 45 in 5 years
--Cambodia to export all of its first crude oil developed in Gulf of Thailand in 2nd half of 2019, void of refineries: press report