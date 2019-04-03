Japan’s Sharp to set up laptop unit in Taiwan tapping Foxconn expertise

Taiwan - Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA - Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. said Tuesday that it is setting up a Taiwan unit of its laptop computer subsidiary Dynabook Inc. to take advantage of the supply chain network of Foxconn Technology Group.

Sharp acquired the personal computer business from Toshiba Corp. last year.

The Taiwan unit, with capital of 2 million New Taiwan dollars ($64,900) and wholly owned by Dynabook, will start operating in Taoyuan near the capital Taipei around May.

Dynabook will establish design, development, outsourcing, procurement and sales functions in Taiwan, utilizing the rich talent pool of Sharp’s parent, Foxconn.

Also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, Foxconn is the world’s largest contract manufacturer, with Apple as a major client.