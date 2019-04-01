Asia - Top stories
NNA Asia top headlines for Monday, April 1
2019/4/1 12:57
--China March manufacturing PMI above key 50 level for first time in four months bur export/import indexes weak
--Vietnam Q1 GDP grows 6.79% y/y vs 7.31% in Q4, exports slower on sluggish smartphone demand
--Chinese spending on luxurious goods up 20% in 2018 after 21% in 2017 despite overall consumption slowdown: Bain & Co survey
--Singapore ride-hailing firm Grab to double domestic workforce to 3,000 next year, build R&D center
--Cambodia PM Hun Sen: to cut public holidays and reinforce special economic zones to support business sector