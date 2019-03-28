Taiwan FamilyMart stores switch to locally roasted UCC coffee beans

Taiwan - Food

Japan’s FamilyMart convenience store chain in Taiwan switches from imported coffee beans to UCC’s local roast to meet rising beverage demand (photo: FamilyMart Taiwan).

TAIPEI, NNA – Japan’s FamilyMart convenience store chain in Taiwan is hoping to boost beverage sales by switching from imported UCC coffee beans to those roasted in Taiwan.

Taiwan FamilyMart Co., the local franchisee since 1988, will phase in coffee beans supplied by the Taiwanese subsidiary of leading Japanese food and beverage maker UCC Ueshima Coffee Co., starting next month.

By using domestically roasted beans, FamilyMart can reduce transportation time and offer fresher coffee brewed at its shops.

The retailer has been importing UCC coffee beans from Japan since 2015, when the two local firms entered into partnership.

The store chain expects sales of fresh coffee to grow 20 percent this year from 3.8 billion New Taiwan dollars ($123 million) recorded last year, a spokesman for the Taiwan franchisee said.

UCC, in Taiwan since 1985, plans to increase its production of coffee beans to full capacity at 10,000 tons annually over three years from April 2019, said a spokeswoman at UCC Taiwan Co.

UCC began operations in January at its large factory in Yunlin County to meet growing coffee demand. Taiwan imports of raw coffee beans rose to 28,000 tons in 2017 from 18,000 tons in 2013, according to UCC.

The number of drink shops in Taiwan has increased from 12,000 to 22,000, over the past decade, with sales jumping to NT$69.7 billion last year, Financial Ministry data show.