NNA Asia top stories Thursday, Mar. 28

Asia - Top stories

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Thursday, Mar 28.

China tightens rules for electric vehicle subsidy to carmakers, will abolish program next year to promote self-sufficient industry

Japanese industrial material maker Achilles to set up unit in southern Chinese city of Foshan to meet domestic and SE Asian demand

Taiwan FamilyMart convenience store chain switching to domestically roasted coffee beans supplied by UCC Ueshima Coffee of Japan

Fujitsu providing biometric palm readers to all 14 South Korean domestic airports for faster passenger identification at boarding gates

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions builds sewage treatment facility in greater Manila with local contractors for completion in 2021