NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Mar. 27

Asia - Top stories

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Mar 27.

Honda Indonesia to resume exporting complete Brio subcompact cars, targeting Philippine and Vietnamese markets

Japan’s Bandai targets Chinese toy market with ’bear’s school baby’

Mitsui Fudosan Realty partners with Singapore’s PropNex to lure more overseas clients to Japanese property markets

Taiwanese papermill Cheng Loong to invest NT$2.4 billion ($78 million) to build plants in Kaohsiung and near Hanoi: press report

Japanese aluminum maker UACJ to form auto parts unit with state-owned CITIC group firms in Qinhuangdao, northeastern China

Cathey Pacific to buy budget carrier Hong Kong Express for HK$4.9 billion ($624 million) from China’s HNA Aviation Group