Honda CR-V SUV most popular car in Vietnam in Feb: industry data

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – The Honda CR-V, a compact crossover sport utility vehicle, was the best-selling passenger car in Vietnam for the second straight month in February, when many brands saw a year-on-year decline in sales.

The Honda CR-V, available in Vietnam since the end of 2017, sold 961 units last month, according to data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association earlier this month.

There was no year-on-year comparison for the model as its first sales were recorded in March 2018. The 961 units sold in February were still down from 2,812 sold the previous month, but the model remained the most popular.

“The Honda CR-V has an automatic transmission and a turbocharger engine… It saves energy while it has a sporty exterior,” Nguyen Hai Duong, 35, who bought a Honda CR-V last April, said. “I do not see any better options for the price of around one billion dong ($43,000).”

Nguyen Thanh Dam, chairman of Vast Group, an automobile industry research firm, pointed to the Japanese carmaker’s strength in supply chain networks.

“Honda can deliver its products to customers within two months [of receiving orders] during the peak time, while it could take three months for other brands,” he said.

The Hyundai Accent, a subcompact car available since April 2018, came second, with 933 units sold in February, followed by the Toyota Vios, a subcompact sedan, which sold 636 units, down nearly 60 percent from the previous year.

“The Hyundai Accent is imported from Korea and priced at 550 million dong. Moreover, it has technical advantages such as anti-flip safety features, a TV screen and a rear-view monitor,” said a Hyundai car dealer.

As for the Toyota Vios, a Toyota Motor spokesman said the sales decline in February was caused by slower business during the Lunar New Year holidays from Feb. 2 to Feb. 10, adding that the brand still makes up around 50 percent of Vietnam’s total annual sales volumes.

“The Toyota Vios has value for money that attracts customers and it is the key strategic model. Therefore, we have been striving to keep its leading position by quality service and ownership experience. We expect that the market will recover.”