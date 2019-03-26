Mos hamburger chain opens 1st Japan-concept store in Hong Kong

Hong Kong - Restaurant

Japanese hamburger restaurant chain operator Mos Food Services Inc. opens its first overseas Japan-themed outlet in Hong Kong. (NNA/Kyodo)

HONG KONG, NNA - Japanese fast-food hamburger restaurant chain operator Mos Food Services Inc. has opened its first overseas Japan-themed outlet in Hong Kong.

A Mos Cafe restaurant, which opened March 19 at the Amoy Plaza shopping mall in the Kowloon Bay district, is specifically tailored to embrace Japanese tastes -- from employee uniforms and interiors to ingredients and packaging in the Japan-savvy market.

Mos Food’s local unit, Mos Food Hong Kong Ltd., said it will start offering Tendon Rice Burger, or tempura between rice buns, at the restaurant from Wednesday, for 30 Hong Kong dollars ($3.8).

At the Mos Cafe, Mos Food has also installed a salad bar to draw health-conscious consumers and provided roasted coffee, both for the first time served at a Mos Food outlet in Hong Kong.

The major Japanese fast-food chain operator entered the Hong Kong market in 2006 as part of its overseas business expansion plans and now operates a total 25 of Mos Burger and Mos Cafe outlets in the Chinese territory.

It says it operates 1,321 stores in Japan and 370 in eight foreign markets such as Singapore and Taiwan as of the end of February.

“We will explore markets where we have yet to advance, like Vietnam,” Jun Takifuka, general manager of Mos Food’s international headquarters, told NNA.

The Tokyo-based company said it posted 26.2 billion yen in overseas sales in 2018, accounting for 21 percent of its total sales. (NNA/Kyodo)