LS Cable wins $50 mln order to supply cables for Vietnam solar power project

Vietnam - Materials

SEOUL AJU - The Vietnam unit of LS Cable & System Asia, an electric cable manufacturer in South Korea, won a $50 million deal to provide cables for solar power plants to be built by the Hoanh Son Group which specializes in transport, construction and infrastructure.

The South Korean company said Monday that its Vietnam venture, LS-VINA, has won a two-year contract to supply medium and low voltage cables to Hoanh Son, which has agreed with Eab New Energy of Germany to develop a 50-megawatt solar power project in Ha Tinh province.

LS Cable, which produces power and telecom cables and systems, as well as integrated modules and other related industrial materials, has been involved in a number of projects abroad.

In October last year, LS Cable clinched a $125 million contract to install high voltage cables for Bahrain’s power transmission network. A month later, the company was selected as a business partner to establish a fiber broadband network in Oman in a project sponsored by the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).