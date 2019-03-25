Suzuki targets younger Indonesian families with sportier minivan

Indonesia - Auto

Suzuki Motor introduced its new Ertiga Suzuki Sport variant to the Indonesian minivan market on March 22.

JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corp. has introduced a sportier version of its Ertiga model in Indonesia’s highly competitive affordable minivan market.

With the newest version unveiled on Friday, local subsidiary PT Suzuki Indomobil Sales is targeting younger drivers aged 25 to 35. So-called “low multi-purpose vehicles” are generally aimed at those aged from 35 to 40.

“With the All New Ertiga Suzuki Sport, Suzuki wants to serve the young families segmentation market,” Donny Saputra, the company’s marketing director for four-wheeled vehicles, told a news conference.

The automatic transmission model is priced at 251.5 million rupiah ($17,600) and the manual version at 241 million rupiah. The sporty Ertiga is about $1,800 more expensive than the entry-level regular model.

Suzuki Indomobil wants to increase sales of the Ertiga series by 20 percent every month from the current level of 3,000 units monthly, Setiawan Surya, deputy managing director of the four-wheeler division, told reporters.

The company hopes to raise the Ertiga’s share of Indonesia’s affordable minivan market to about 15 percent by the end of 2019 from 13.9 percent at the start of the year, he said.