NNA Asia top stories Monday, Mar. 25

Asia - Top stories

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Monday, Mar 25.

Global supply-chain firm Li & Fung of Hong Kong to source less than half of its goods from China this year for 1st time in 15 years: press report

SK Group of South Korea to invest about $1 billion in Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup to bolster SE Asian business: press report

Japanese consumer appliances maker Iris Ohyama opens factory in S. Korea to divert some production from China amid U.S. trade row

Part of Indonesia’s 1st subway to begin commercial operation in Jakarta next month; govt plans to expand mass rapid transit network to 200 km in 10 years

Cambodia starts construction of China-funded expressway linking Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville for scheduled completion in 2023