Panasonic opens its first electric-vehicle charging station in India

Panasonic Corp. opened its first electric-vehicle charging station in India on Monday. The pilot facility is located at the head office of its partner, the local power distribution firm BSES Yamuna Power Ltd., in New Delhi.

“We envision a growing need for electric vehicles in India,” Atul Arya, head of the Panasonic unit’s energy systems division, said in a statement issued on Monday. “This is a step towards our vision to create smart charging network where it’s as easy as fueling our vehicles today.”

The charging station is Panasonic’s first in India, he told NNA. The company said it was designed and developed in the country. It is equipped with 10 kilowatts power capable of charging up to three electric vehicles simultaneously, almost three times faster than conventional valve regulated lead acid batteries, Panasonic said.

Panasonic India has no comment on how it plans to build its network of charging facilities, Sitara Achreja, head of public relations, said on Tuesday.

There were only 220 to 250 operational charging stations in India in 2017, compared to 56,000 gas stations, a report by TFE Consulting GmbH showed.

Most of India’s EV charging stations have been installed by government-owned firms. The private sector has been slow to respond as there is hardly any demand at this point.

The government’s Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. under the Ministry of Power has installed 264 chargers at 33 locations across India, according to the Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprise.

India has set an ambitious goal to increase the proportion of electric vehicles from around 1 percent currently to 25 percent by 2030.

The government has set aside 100 billion rupees ($1.4 billion) to promote the domestic production and purchase of electric and hybrid vehicles, as well as building charging facilities.

There were over 7,000 electric four-wheelers and 150 heavy EVs such as buses running on Indian roads at the end of March 2018, data from the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles showed.