NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Mar. 20

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Mar 20.

China to resume nuclear power plant construction in Guangdong and Fujian provinces in June

Japanese hotel chain Kuretakeso to invest 1.3 billion yen ($11.7 million) to open hotel in Sriracha near Bangkok in Sept

Japanese fashion accessory maker Motherhouse to open store at Singapore’s Changi airport in April

Panasonic sets up electric vehicle pilot charging station in India with local power distribution firm BSES Yamuna

Nippon Steel & Sumikin Bussan developing naturally colored cotton with India’s Punjab Agricultural Uni to produce eco-friendly clothing