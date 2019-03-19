NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Mar. 19

Asia - Top stories

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Tuesday, Mar 19.

Japanese chemical maker Tokuyama invests 1 billion yen ($9 million) to double isopropyl alcohol capacity in Taiwan to meet growing semiconductor cleaning agents demand

Chinese online retail giant JD.com to open 7 more warehouses in Indonesia in 2 years in light of sharp rise in orders: press report

Super Hotel opens 129-room modern Japanese style hotel in Thilawa special economic zone near Yangon to serve business visitors

JFE Shoji Trade buys undisclosed number of shares in Thai unit of Japanese motor maker Ichinomiya denki to capture growing automobile motor demand

Japanese logistics firm Meiko Trans to set up Vietnam unit in Hanoi in April to expand SE Asian transportation network