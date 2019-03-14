Nissan to withdraw luxury Infiniti brand in Western Europe in 2020

Japan - Auto

LONDON, Kyodo - Nissan Motor Co. said Tuesday its luxury Infiniti brand will withdraw from markets in Western Europe in early 2020 as part of a restructuring plan to focus sales on growth markets such as North America and China.

The Japanese carmaker will cease production of Infiniti models at its Sunderland plant in Britain by mid-2019.

The brand has been facing tough competition in the luxury car market in Western Europe. The move will have no impact on operations in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Asia, the company said.

According to Nissan, production of Infiniti’s Q30 and QX30 models will cease at the Sunderland plant. According to the British media, the decision will put 250 jobs at risk. (Kyodo)