NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Mar. 13

Asia - Top stories

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Mar 13.

Japan’s Nipro establishes China holding firm to oversee 7 units engaged in medical equipment manufacture and pharma packaging

Murata Manufacturing acquires 5% stake in India’s Versa Drives to enhance development of motor control equipment for consumer electronics and EVs

Mitsubishi Electric sets up joint venture for sales of factory automation gear in Philippines with local agent Integrated Factory Automation

Japanese construction management firm miwa opens shared office space in Jakarta to facilitate corporate partnerships between two nations

Japanese trader Itochu to inject capital into Singapore’s online natural rubber marketplace operator HeveaConnect