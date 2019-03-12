Incheon port to open regional office in Vietnam for business cooperation

South Korea - Transport

SEOUL, AJU - The operator of a major port west of Seoul will open a regional office this month in Vietnam, which has been selected as a target country for cooperation in the fields of distribution, logistics, coastal transportation and the development of new ports.

Incheon Port Authority said Monday that it would open its office in Ho Chi Minh City on March 21. The port operator has explored projects that would help create new freight volume and utilize the know-how of its port construction and operation.

Incheon Port Authority offers port facilities, liner services, a passenger terminal, and a logistics complex. It also offers marine transportation of cargos, passengers, logistics, and tour business.