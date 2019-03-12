NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Mar. 12

Asia - Top stories

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Tuesday, Mar 12.

Tokyo Gas, conglomerate Lopez Group obtain approval for Philippines’ 1st LNG import terminal project

Japanese telecom giant NTT East partners with Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications for ICT part of smart city project in southern province of Binh Duong

Japanese trader Sojitz to sell all 30% stake in Indonesian coal miner Bara Alam Utama in view of growing global environmental awareness

Hitachi Ltd. to divest all 51% stake in Hitachi Chemical for estimated 300 billion yen ($2.7 billion), concentrating on IT, infrastructure: Kyodo

Beijing GDP per capita leaps 11.5% y/y to top $20,000 in 2018, 1st among all municipalities: press report