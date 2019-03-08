Japan’s Marubeni to undertake Manila mass transit network extension

Philippines - Infrastructure

MANILA, NNA – Japanese trading giant Marubeni Corp. will undertake a $62 million extension project for the Manila Light Rail Transit System Line 2 , on top of the company’s cumulative $314 million of railway infrastructure deals in the Philippines.

Marubeni said Thursday it will oversee the entire project and supply a package of railway equipment, including electrical and mechanical gear, for MRT Line 2’s 4-kilometer eastward extension with two new stations, which is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2020.

D.M. Consunji Inc., a major local civil engineering and construction firm, is responsible for track equipment supply and construction as well as the installation of electrical and mechanical systems, the Japanese company said in a statement.

Line 2 is a 13.8 km-long west-to-east elevated metro line with 11 stations, which Marubeni also took on as a packaged project and completed in 2004.

The latest extension work is part of a project to enhance the capacity of Metro Manila’s mass transit network financed by an official credit package of 43.2 billion yen ($387 million) from Japan to the Southeast Asian nation.

Marubeni plans to place orders with Japanese companies for railway equipment, a Marubeni spokeswoman in Tokyo told NNA.

The Philippine partner will begin construction of an elevated bridge and the stations soon, she added.

The Japanese trading company’s previous railway infrastructure contracts in the Philippines include the improvement and modernization of a commuter line and an MRT Line 1 capacity expansion project, according to the statement.