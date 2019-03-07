LG Electronics to start selling rollable OLED TVs in second half

South Korea - Electronics

SEOUL, AJU - The world’s first rollable OLED television, showcased by LG Electronics at a consumer electronics show in Las Vegas in early January, will be available in South Korea and other big foreign markets in the second half of this year, along with 8K models.

LG’s priority is to build a solid position in the premium market based on OLED TVs, Brian Kwon, president of LG’s mobile communications and home entertainment division, said Wednesday in an event to unveil the company’s new OLED television lineup.

“We plan to release rollable TVs in the latter half of this year,” Kwon said, adding the initial target would be consumers in South Korea, the United States and Europe. The rollable TV has been hailed by IT experts fans as a milestone in

the TV market despite concerns about its high price.

Prices will be set through negotiations with major retailers, Kwon said, adding the new product represents LG’s campaign to secure its firm global leadership in the TV market. He said LG would also expand sales of Super Ultra HD TV, a premium LCD model using NanoCell.

South Korean consumers can buy 8K OLED TVs and 8K Super Ultra HD TVs in the second half of this year, LG said in a statement, adding NanoCell delivers stellar picture quality, vibrant images, accurate colors and wider viewing angles.

“LG continues to push the boundaries of TV technological innovation, as can clearly be seen from our premium TV lineup for 2019,” Kwon said.

LG said its new OLED and NanoCell LCD TVs would feature upgraded AI picture and sound quality thanks to an advanced second-generation α (Alpha) 9 Gen 2 intelligent processor and deep learning technology.