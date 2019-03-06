Samsung SDS makes strategic investment in Israeli serverless computing platform

South Korea - Tech

SEOUL, AJU - Samsung SDS, the IT services arm of South Korea’s largest Samsung conglomerate, has made a strategic investment in

Iguazio, a serverless platform in Israel, to strengthen their technical cooperation.

Samsung SDS said Wednesday that its cloud platform, PaaS (Platform as a Services), would use Iguazio’s serverless platform. Financial terms were not disclosed. The investment was made through Samsung Venture Investment, which invests in future-oriented businesses based on new and innovative technologies.

The South Korean company has developed multi-cloud services capable of comprehensively managing private and public cloud services in accordance with the characteristics of each enterprise. The PaaS cloud service helps customers establish an app development environment.

Serverless computing refers to a cloud-computing execution model in which the cloud provider runs the server, and dynamically manages the allocation of machine resources. It can simplify the process of deploying code into production, and pricing is based on the actual amount of resources consumed by an application.

The Iguazio serverless platform accelerates the delivery of intelligent applications from data science to production. It combines real-time action and AI across a variety of data sources and types in high volumes while eliminating infrastructure management.