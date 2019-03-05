NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Mar. 5

Asia - Top stories

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Tuesday, Mar 5.

India’s Future Retail group firm to open 7-Eleven convenience stores this year via master franchise agreement

Toshiba Elevator in Vietnam to sell, install and maintain elevators with local partner New City Technology Trading Service

Credit card issuer JCB partners with Robinsons Bank of Philippine conglomerate JG Summit Holdings, seeking wider Asian markets.

JETRO report: Japanese firms’ 2018 local content in Vietnam 36.3%, above 36.1% in Malaysia but below 42% in Indonesia and 57.2% in Thailand

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma sets up Thai unit to gather local drug information, expands Singapore subsidiary as regional hub

China cuts its 2019 economic growth target to 6.0% to 6.5% from around 6.5% for 2018 amid U.S. trade dispute