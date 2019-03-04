NNA Asia top stories Monday, Mar. 4

Asia - Top stories

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Monday, Mar 4.

Thailand to apply for joining Trans-Pacific free trade agreement this month: Kyodo

China replaces Japan as top direct investor in Philippines in 2018 with 50.7 billion pesos ($977 million), 20 times more than its 2017 investment

Japanese online brokerage Rakuten Securities sets up gold, silver margin trading unit in Hong Kong; plans to offer individual investors narrowest spreads in HK markets

U.S. fast fashion retailer Forever 21 to close last Taiwan shop by end-March amid stiff competition from around the world: press reports

Japanese trader Sumitomo to join Australia’s Worsley Alumina mining and refining project with Malaysia’s Press Metal Aluminum