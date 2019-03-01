NNA Asia top stories Friday, March 1

Asia - Top stories

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Friday, March 1.

Japanese trader Itochu to invest $6 million in Singapore’s Docquity to expand health business in SE Asia via social media for doctors

Japanese firms Shikoku Electric and Mitsui to build and manage hydro plant in Indonesia with local firm to supply power to state utility PLN in 20-year contract

Indonesia’s Go-Jek formally launches ’Get’ motorbike on-demand and delivery services in Thailand after test period

India Oct-Dec GDP growth slows to 6.6% y/y from 7% in July-Sept on weaker consumption and agricultural output in 2nd straight quarterly slowdown after 8% peak in Apr-June

Japanese trader Okaya and steelmaker Showa Sangyo to join Myanmar’s Bright Hands to produce reinforcing steel bars