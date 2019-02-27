Vietnam, Cambodia to further intensify political trust

Cambodia - Politics

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong (R) meets with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen in Phnom Penh on February 26 (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen agreed to enhance the political trust between the two countries during a meeting in Phnom Penh on February 26.

PM Hun Sen, who is also President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), hailed the Vietnamese leader’s State visit, describing it as a demonstration of the sound neighbourliness, traditional friendship and long-term cohesion between the CPP and the Communist Party of Vietnam, the two Governments and the two peoples. He said it will herald a new stage for bilateral relations.

The Cambodian leader expressed profound gratitude to Vietnam for its enormous support for his country throughout history, affirming that the Cambodian people always keep in mind the sincere and effective assistance that has helped Cambodians liberate their country from the Khmer Rouge genocidal regime in 1979 and rebuild the country.

Party General Secretary and President Trong congratulated Cambodia on its major development attainments, the successful election of the sixth National Assembly, and the establishment of a new Government.

He voiced his belief that with the support of the Cambodian people and parliament, the new Government will lead the country to successfully overcome all difficulties and challenges to harvest even greater achievements.

Vietnam always highly prioritises relations with Cambodia and the CPP, he said, stressing that the Vietnamese Party, State and people will exert every effort to join their Cambodian counterparts in developing bilateral ties for the sake of the two peoples and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

The leader once again thanked Cambodia for its substantial support for Vietnam in the past and at present.

[Infographics: Solidarity and traditional friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia]

At the meeting, the two sides informed each other of their respective countries’ situation and discussed measures to foster bilateral cooperation in all aspects. They agreed to promote political relations through frequent meetings and increase the effectiveness of cooperation mechanisms.

PM Hun Sen said he hopes the two sides’ authorities will facilitate bilateral trading activities. He also stated that the Cambodian Government will provide more favourable conditions for investors, calling on Vietnamese businesses to boost investment in his country.

On this occasion, General Secretary and President Trong also thanked the Cambodian side for supporting the people of the Vietnamese origin in the country. He asked PM Hun Sen to direct the Cambodian Government to take appropriate measures to ensure legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese-Cambodians.

PM Hun Sen affirmed that he and his Government will always create favourable conditions for the community.

Following the meeting, the two leaders witnessed the signing of several cooperation documents between the countries.

Also on February 26, General Secretary and President Trong had a meeting with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of Vietnamese people and businesses in Cambodia.

Later the same day, he and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam left Phnom Penh, wrapping up the State visit to Cambodia.-VNA