NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Feb. 26

Asia - Top stories

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Tuesday, Feb 26.

President Trump delays tariff hikes on Chinese goods; says a trade deal possible if progress continues

Honda to invest NT4$ billion ($130 million) in Taiwan factory update for efficiency and hybrid/EV production ahead of tighter emission controls in 2022

NEC supplies facial recognition ATM system to Taiwan’s E. Sun Bank

Japanese trader Itochu to develop 39-story condo tower in central Bangkok with CP group’s Magnolia

Maruti Suzuki has expanded True Value used car shop network in India to 200 shops in 132 cities