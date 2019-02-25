NNA Asia top stories Monday, Feb. 25

Asia - Top stories

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Monday, Feb 25.

SK Hynix to invest 120 trillion won ($107 billion) to build large-scale semiconductor production cluster near Seoul; expects chip demand to grow in long term

China indefinitely suspends Australian coal imports at 5 ports in alleged retaliation against Canberra’s exclusion of Huawei from 5G mobile network market: press reports

JETRO survey: average 19% of Japanese firms in ASEAN countries feel drag from U.S-China trade row; average 8.9% see positive effects as factories move to Southeast Asia

Japanese firms Orix and Toray join China Water Affairs Group to make and supply potable water facilities for schools, hospitals, hotels, offices and condos in Jiangxi Province

Japanese trader Itochu to invest in Singapore rubber dealer Halcyon Agri’s subsidiary running trading platform for sustainably processed natural rubber