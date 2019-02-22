NNA Asia top stories Friday, Feb. 22

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Friday, Feb 22.
Malaysia new vehicle sales up 8.7% y/y in January, led by strong demand for SUVs made by Perodua and Proton
Thai automobile production up 8.1% in January for 4th straight y/y rise, led up domestic demand; output growth for exports slower
Vietnam sees slow progress in adopting highway electric toll collection system due to high cost; govt investigating toll gate corruption scandal
Indonesia’s West Java Provincial Govt to propose developing Patimban deep sea port as special economic zone: press report
Indonesia’s central bank keeps key policy rate at 6%, indicates it will maintain accommodative stance for now