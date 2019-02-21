NNA Asia top stories Thursday, Feb. 21

Asia - Top stories

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Thursday, Feb 21.

Japan’s Don Quijote discount store chain to open 1st Thai outlet Friday, plans to enter retail markets in other Asian countries

U.S. materials maker Invista to build $1-billion, 400,000-ton adiponitrile factory in Shanghai to meet demand for airbag and consumer goods fabrics

Japanese investment fund Advantage Partners buys Vietnamese women’s apparel maker Elise Fashion

Japanese precision equipment maker Topcon to provide eyecare information networks for hospitals and clinics in Asia-Pacific region through new subsidiary in Singapore

Yahoo Japan teams up with India’s online hotel booking service provider Oyo to manage furnished apartments for real-estate owners in Japan, starting in Tokyo in March