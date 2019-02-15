Malaysia Q4 GDP growth led by consumption, exports; slower for 2018

Malaysia - Statistics

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Malaysia’s economy grew 4.7 percent in the October-December quarter from a year earlier, led by resilient private consumption and a rebound in exports.

Bank Negara Malaysia, the central bank, released Q4 gross domestic product data on Thursday.

Key points:

--GDP growth picked up in Q4 in line with economist forecasts, after slowing to 4.4 percent in July-September from 4.5 percent in April-June and 5.4 percent in January-March.

--Q4 growth was led by the services and manufacturing sectors.

--Commodities-related sectors continued to recover from production disruptions since Q2, with higher growth in the mining and agricultural sectors.

--For the whole of 2018, GDP expanded 4.7 percent, with the pace of growth decelerating from 5.9 percent in 2017.

Takeaway:

--Slowing economic growth in China amid the lingering U.S. trade dispute is stunting regional and global demand for semiconductors and other electronics goods.

--The central bank expects the Malaysian economy to remain on a “steady growth path,” supported by private-sector demand, while external demand is “likely to soften” in light of slower growth globally.

--Economists expect Bank Negara to maintain its accommodative policy for the time being as it sees underlying inflation stable this year.