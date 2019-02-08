NNA Asia top stories Friday, Feb. 8

Asia - Top stories

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Friday, Feb 8.

Drone-based solution provider Terra Drone sets up Indonesian unit for survey-related services, 10th arm abroad and 1st in SE Asia

Japan’s Oshima to begin producing rice-drying machines in Myanmar in March to help make milling work efficient

Toyo Seikan to upgrade rep office in Singapore to branch status in April to expand containers business in Asia

Japanese reagent maker Kanto Kagaku opens Bangkok office to help boost sales in SE Asia

S. Korea’s new electric/hybrid car sales top 100,000 units for 1st time in 2018, boosted by gov’t subsidies