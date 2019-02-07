Thailand’s Property Perfect to invest 100 billion yen in Hokkaido ski resort

Japan - Tourism

BANGKOK, NNA – Leading Thai developer Property Perfect Public Co. will invest 100 billion yen ($911 million) in its ski resort in Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost main island, over the next 10 years, seeking to draw more domestic and foreign visitors.

Kiroro Resort, which the company bought in 2012, unveiled a plan last week to develop an alpine resort village with luxury villas, condominiums and restaurants.

It will add another cable car line and increase the number of ski lifts for easier access to the pistes.

The Thai firm plans to complete Yu Kiroro, an upscale 108-room condominium building with hot spring baths and a 24-hour concierge service by the end of this year.

The resort, near Sapporo, the regional capital, offers the longest ski season in Japan, from November until May.