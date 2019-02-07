Japan’s JCB issues debit card with Cambodia’s Acleda Bank

Cambodia - Services

(Courtesy of Acleda Bank)

BANGKOK, NNA – JCB International Credit Card Co. of Japan has issued a debit card in Cambodia with Acleda Bank Plc., the country’s leading card issuer, in a bid to expand its customer base in Southeast Asia.

Parent firm JCB Co. said Wednesday that the Acleda JCB Debit Card allows users to withdraw cash in the dollars or riels in Cambodia and or make payments globally, the first such debit card issued by a Cambodian commercial bank.

It is the first card under the JCB brand in Cambodia, according to Kumiko Kida, JCB Co.’s assistant vice president of corporate communications in Tokyo.

JCB, Japan’s only international credit card brand, lags behind Visa and Mastercard in global markets.

It is trying to boost its presence in Asia through partnerships with a number of local lenders in China, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Laos, Mongolia, the Philippines and Vietnam.