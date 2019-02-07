NNA Asia top stories Thursday, Feb. 7

Asia - Top stories

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Thursday, Feb 7.

Japan’s JCB issues debit card with Cambodia’s Acleda Bank, allowing cash withdrawals, payments in dollar and riel

Regional lender Oita Bank working together with Manila to help Japanese firms invest in Philippines

Carmakers in India to stop producing a total of 15 models by July as govt plans to tighten safety and emission control: press report

Kraft Heinz to distribute ketchup in India through Nissin Foods local unit’s network

Indonesia 2018 GDP growth 5.2%, below govt’s 5.4% target; growth pace accelerating for 3rd straight year after 5.1% in 2017

Indonesia Oct-Dec GDP expands 5.2% y/y but contracts 1.7% q/q