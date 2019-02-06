Japan’s TableCheck in Indonesia to boost dining booking system sales overseas

Indonesia - Services

JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese restaurant management tool provider TableCheck Inc. has opened a sales office in Jakarta to meet growing demand from international hotel chains and restaurants.

The company will promote its cloud computing-based TableSolution mainly in the capital and on Bali island, aiming to receive orders from 50 restaurants in the first year.

The system, which allows consumers to make online reservations and restaurants to streamline booking and seating operations, has been installed at 3,000 outlets in Japan and 105 in South Korea, Singapore and other foreign markets.

TableCheck said in a statement it wishes to raise the number of overseas installations to 450 locations by the end of 2020.

Indonesia is the company’s third overseas market after South Korea and Singapore.

Prospective clients include InterContinental Hotels Group, a company spokeswoman told NNA.

Indonesia attracted over 14 million foreign visitors in 2017, up 22 percent from a year earlier, with Jakarta and Bali accounting for 20 percent and 40 percent of them respectively, according to Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism.