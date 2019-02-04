NNA Asia top stories Monday, Feb. 4

Asia - Top stories

TOKYO, NNA - The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Monday, Feb. 4.

Japanese truck maker Hino Motors to invest 11.5 billion yen ($105 million) to establish ASEAN marketing and production hub near Bangkok

Panasonic to produce more middle-range to high-end washing machines, refrigerators and air conditioners in Philippines

Japanese utility Chugoku Electric makes its first overseas hydro power investment in Indonesia

Toyo Engineering’s S. Korean unit receives 15-billion-yen ($137 million) order from Bangkok Synthetics to build petrochemical plant

Taiwanese chipmaker Vanguard to acquire Global Foundries’ 8-inch wafer plant in Singapore for $236 million