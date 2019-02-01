Asia - Top stories

NNA Asia top stories Friday, Feb. 1

TOKYO, NNA - The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Friday, Feb. 1.

Japan’s Toho Zinc to buy 40% stake in Australia’s Abra Mining for $AU90 ($65 million) to join lead mine project

Thailand’s Central Group to invest $200 million in ride-hailing firm Grab to collaborate in food and goods delivery services

Japan’s Matsuda Sangyo to set up Taiwan unit, pre-treatment plant for recycling precious metals

NNA survey: Japanese firms in Hong Kong to offer average base-wage hikes of 3.6% this year, down from 4.1% in 2018

India’s top four IT firms post double-digit sales growth on year in Oct-Dec quarter on robust overseas orders

to TOP page

From Kyodo News+

more articles...

From Aju Business Daily

more articles...