NNA Asia top stories Friday, Feb. 1

TOKYO, NNA - The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Friday, Feb. 1.
Japan’s Toho Zinc to buy 40% stake in Australia’s Abra Mining for $AU90 ($65 million) to join lead mine project
Thailand’s Central Group to invest $200 million in ride-hailing firm Grab to collaborate in food and goods delivery services
Japan’s Matsuda Sangyo to set up Taiwan unit, pre-treatment plant for recycling precious metals
NNA survey: Japanese firms in Hong Kong to offer average base-wage hikes of 3.6% this year, down from 4.1% in 2018
India’s top four IT firms post double-digit sales growth on year in Oct-Dec quarter on robust overseas orders