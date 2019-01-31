NNA Asia top stories Thursday, Jan. 31

Asia - Top stories

TOKYO, NNA - The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Thursday, Jan. 31.

Myanmar central bank accepts yen and yuan in cross-border settlements, adding to dollar, euro and Singapore dollar

Japanese precision equipment maker Topcon and trader Sumitomo form Indonesian unit to offer IoT services in ASEAN and India

Cash-strapped Japan Display seeking investment by Taiwan panel maker TPK, China’s Silk Road Fund among others: Kyodo

Japan’s Chiyoda Kogyo in Indonesia to offer industrial goods defect inspection service, using Nikon’s X-ray and CT scan equipment

Mazda buys Ford’s full 25% stake in Chinese joint venture, now owns 50% of renamed Changan Mazda Engine