NNA Asia top stories Thursday, Jan. 31

TOKYO, NNA - The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Thursday, Jan. 31.
Myanmar central bank accepts yen and yuan in cross-border settlements, adding to dollar, euro and Singapore dollar
Japanese precision equipment maker Topcon and trader Sumitomo form Indonesian unit to offer IoT services in ASEAN and India
Cash-strapped Japan Display seeking investment by Taiwan panel maker TPK, China’s Silk Road Fund among others: Kyodo
Japan’s Chiyoda Kogyo in Indonesia to offer industrial goods defect inspection service, using Nikon’s X-ray and CT scan equipment
Mazda buys Ford’s full 25% stake in Chinese joint venture, now owns 50% of renamed Changan Mazda Engine