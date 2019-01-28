Indonesia 2018 auto exports up on Daihatsu and Mitsubishi minivans

Indonesia - Auto

JAKARTA, NNA - Indonesia’s automobile exports surged last year as both Daihatsu Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. boosted shipments of minivans.

Total exports of automobiles from Indonesia in 2018 jumped 14.4 percent from a year earlier to 264,553 units, up for the second consecutive year, according to the Association of Indonesia Automotive Industries.

Daihatsu, a wholly owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corp., exported the largest number of vehicles at 117,182 units, up 45.3 percent from 2017.

Daihatsu’s exports were driven by Toyota brand cars such as Avanza, a multi-purpose vehicle, and Rush, a sport utility vehicle, both manufactured and supplied by Daihatsu.

Toyota was the second largest exporter in Indonesia, though it saw a 23.4 percent drop in its shipments to 89,627 units last year.

Mitsubishi was the third largest automobile exporter in Indonesia as it began shipping the Xpander minivan to Egypt, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam from its new plant last April. There were no exports by Mitsubishi in 2017.

Mitsubishi’s exports from Indonesia came to 27,342 units and accounted for 10.3 percent of overall exports.

Exports by Suzuki Motor Corp. fell 12.6 percent to 24,924 units, making it the fourth largest exporter.

Indonesia is trying to shift itself from a commodities exporter to an industrial goods exporter by leveraging its auto industry, in which Japanese automakers account for over 95 percent of the total output.

Indonesia’s imports of automobiles and auto parts stood at $8.1 billion in 2018, up 21 percent from a year earlier, exceeding its auto exports totaling $7.6 billion, which were up 10 percent.