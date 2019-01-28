Honda to test electric scooters and wind power on Philippine island

Philippines - Auto

MANILA, NNA - Honda Motor Co. will launch a test of its electric scooters on Romblon Island in the Philippines as it seeks to showcase its technological advantage amid a rapid shift in consumer preference toward carbon-free products.

The Japanese maker of automobiles and motorbikes will lease some 100 units of the PCX Electric scooters, powered by Honda Mobile Power Pack detachable mobile batteries, to Romblon Electric Power Cooperative Inc.

Honda will test the functionality and durability of the environmentally friendly model.

For recharging batteries, the company will use surplus electricity generated by three 300-kilowatt wind-power generators installed by Komaihaltec Inc., a Japanese firm, at a site owned by Romblon Electric. The installation was subsidized by the Japanese government.

The focus will be on how much power can be stored in battery cells at the power station and how to balance the electric power supply and demand.

Honda’s PCX Electric scooters are equipped with two detachable batteries and are designed to run 41 kilometers per charge at a speed of 60 kilometers per hour.

"The Philippines has many remote islands. If motorbikes - the indispensable means of transport for the islanders - can be powered by renewable energy, it would contribute a lot to the entire country," a Honda official told NNA.

Honda launched the PCX Electric in Japan last year in order to promote electric mobility products not only in the overall vehicle market but also in the motorbike market. It says on its website that the two batteries mounted on each scooter can be fully charged in six hours when plugged into a 100-volt power outlet.

Last year, Honda and Panasonic Corp. said they would work together to conduct a similar test in Indonesia, which also relies heavily on motorbikes for daily transportation. It will test Honda Mobile Power Pack detachable mobile batteries, charging stations and charge-motoring systems, all of which were jointly developed by the two firms.