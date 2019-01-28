NNA Asia top stories Monday, Jan. 28

Asia - Top stories

TOKYO, NNA - The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Monday, Jan. 28.

Japan’s Daiwa House buys Kaohsiung bay area land for NT$2.9 billion ($94.4 million) via local joint venture

Honda sees 2019 Indonesian motorcycle sales little changed on year at 4.75 million units: press report

Japan’s SMBC to complete process of merging Indonesian unit with local lender BTPN on Feb. 1, pending central bank approval

China’s Xiaomi launches cross-border e-commerce app for Indian customers: press report

Philippines’ 2018 new vehicle sales down 15% y/y at 402,006 units on tax hike and surge in inflation