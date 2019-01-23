NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Jan. 23

Asia - Top stories

TOKYO, NNA - The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Jan. 23.

Number of employed in China down slightly at end-Dec, 1st drop since 1961: press report

SEMI forecasts 2019 global semiconductor investment to fall 9% y/y to $89.5 billion: Taiwan press report

Thailand’s 2018 new vehicle sales +19.2% y/y at 1,039,158 units, topping 1 million for 1st time in 5 years Toyota

Thailand marks 1st new vehicle sales rise in 6 years in 2018, keeping largest market share at 30%

Japanese utilities Tepco, Chubu Electric tap renewable energy investment in SE Asia with Singapore’s WEnergy Global