NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Jan. 22

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Tuesday, Jan. 22.

Myanmar open-market update: to finish review of entry by 3 foreign life insurers by end-March

JR West, Nippon Travel form capital tie-up with Singapore’s booking system developer Goquo, targeting visitors from SE Asia

Toyota, Panasonic to establish EV battery unit in 2020 to better compete with Chinese, S. Korean rivals: Kyodo

Malaysia picks Mizuho Bank, Daiwa Capital Markets, HSBC as lead arrangers to issue 200 billion yen 10-year samurai bond; debt for fiscal reform

Japanese household goods retailer Tokyu Hands opens 4th Singapore outlet at Changi Airport