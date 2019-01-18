NNA Asia top stories Friday, Jan. 18

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Friday, Jan. 18.
Nomura Real Estate to acquire 50% stake in Singapore’s Tokio Property Services to capture growing Japanese property investment demand
German chemical giant BASF establishes Cambodia unit to expand sales
Japan’s Nisshin Foods battling with China’s Kemen Noodle in takeover bid for Australian grain maker Allied Pinnacle: press report
Japanese logistics firm Gion opens 1st overseas base in Bangkok
Japan’s Koizumi Lighting sets up Vietnam unit in Ho Chi Minh City