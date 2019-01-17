Japan’s Chibo to open 1st okonomiyaki shop in Indonesia in global push

Indonesia - Food

JAKARTA, NNA - Chibo Corp., a Japanese operator of restaurants serving ‘okonomiyaki’ pancakes, will open its first outlet in Indonesia later this month, as part of its global growth strategy amid weaker dining markets in Japan.

The 90-seat restaurant will open on Jan. 27 at Gandaria City Mall in the south of the capital Jakarta, with a floor space of 188 square meters.

In the Japanese market, the company uses pork in ‘okonomiyaki,’ but it will serve special dishes in Indonesia to serve the mainly Muslim population.

Jaddi Foods, a local company, will operate the Chibo restaurant under a licensing agreement with the Japanese chain.

Chibo currently operates eight restaurants outside Japan, in China, Hong Kong, Hawaii, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. It aims to boost the number of overseas outlets to 20 by March 2020.

The company also plans to open restaurants in Brazil, London, New York and Russia.