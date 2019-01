NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Jan. 15

Asia - Top stories

TOKYO, NNA - The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Tuesday, Jan. 15.

China 2018 new car sales post 1st drop in 28 years, down 2.8% y/y at 28.1 million units

JCB launches QR code payment service in Vietnam with Sacombank

Japan’s Hanwa building Indonesia’s 1st EV lithium battery raw material factory with local and Chinese partners

Panasonic group electrical equipment maker Anchor in India to build plant near Chennai for 2025 completion

Sharp selling 8K big-screen TVs in Malaysia, testing Southeast Asian consumer markets