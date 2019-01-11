NNA Asia top stories Friday, Jan. 11

Asia - Top stories

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Friday, Jan. 11.

Philippine regulator rejects ride-hailing application by Indonesia’s Go-Jek, saying its unit does not meet local ownership rule

Thailand sees investment plans worth 901.7 baht ($28.2 billion) in 2018, +43% y/y, boosted by Eastern Economic Corridor development

PBOC governor tells Chinese media central bank supporting economic growth with easing policy, current liquidity adequate

Japan’s Asahi Group Foods to sell food for infants, pregnant women in Vietnam

Japanese restaurant chain operator Toridoll to invest 100 million rupees ($1.4 mln) in India’s Kalpavriksh Fund