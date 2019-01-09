NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Jan. 9

Asia - Top stories

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Jan. 9.

Toyota China posts record sales of 1,474,500 new vehicles in 2018, surpassing its 1.4 mln unit target

Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten to set up online banking unit in Taiwan with Waterland Financial

Japan’s Kyowa Exeo unit makes SG$0.13 ($0.10) a share cash offer to buy Singapore’s IT service firm DeClout

Japanese semiconductor trader Macnica to take 41.8% stake in Indian AI tech firm Crowdanalytix

Myanmar estimates population to top 54 million in 2019, up over 3 mln from 2014 census: press report