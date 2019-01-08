NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Jan. 8

Asia - Top stories

TOKYO, NNA - The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Tuesday, Jan. 8.

Toyota to invest 1 billion pesos ($19.1 million) to boost Philippine local content for Vios small sedan output

Samsung lowering 2019 smartphone output target to 290 million units, below 300 mln 1st time in 6 yrs.: press report

Leasing firm Tokyo Century ups investment in ride-hailing Grab to $175 million, funding Grab’s car rental unit

Japanese consulting firm Star Partners opens stroke, dementia rehab center at Bangkok hospital, targeting wealthy patients

Japan’s healing music label Croix to provide contents in India via Hungama Music app